Virtual reality experience comes to Indiana Black Expo to show lasting effects of distracted driving

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — AT&T is bringing a new virtual reality experience to this weekend’s Indiana Black Expo to educate attendees on the dangers of texting behind the wheel.

The new virtual reality tool is part of the company’s It Can Wait campaign and is available at the 48th Annual Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration at the Indiana Convention Center.

The experience allows attendees to come face-to-face with the real dangers of distracted driving, interact with a memorial wall and sign the It Can Wait pledge.

“Things that you never think are going to happen, happen in fact to real people, and there’s really no other way to get that across then to have people who have been in this situation tell their story,” said Steve Rogers, director of state government relations for AT&T. “It’s so dangerous and the consequences are long lasting.”

According to an Indiana Traffic Safety Facts report, there were six fatal collisions due to distraction from cell phones in Indiana in 2014.

“It’s really the only kind of distraction that’s not just a manual distraction where your hands aren’t on the wheel, it’s not just a visual distraction where you’re not watching where you’re going, it’s not just a cognitive distraction where your mind is not on what you’re supposed to be doing,” said Rogers. It’s the one kind of distraction that is actually all three of those combined.”

Since its launch in 2010, AT&T’s campaign has inspired more than 23 million pledges to not drive distracted.

The virtual reality experience will be available at the Indiana Black Expo through Sunday.

Click here for a sneak peek of the VR experience.