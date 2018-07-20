× Van strikes, kills person in wheelchair at north east side intersection

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident involving a pedestrian struck while in a wheelchair.

The accident happened shortly after midnight Friday near the intersection of E. 38th St. and N. Keystone Ave. Investigators say the driver of a van traveling west on 38th St. did not see the victim in the street and struck the wheelchair. The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Police suspect that distracted driving may have been a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation.