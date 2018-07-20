× U.S. Marshals, police involved in manhunt in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. – A manhunt is underway involving a pair of suspects in Richmond.

According to the Richmond Police Department, U.S. Marshals are looking for the men in connection with a child molestation case outside of the Richmond district.

Richmond police said authorities have been looking for the men for a few days. Richmond officers saw them walking around 1 p.m. When officers approached, the men jumped into the Middlefork Reservoir, swam for a while, got out and took off running.

Investigators said the men may be armed. Surrounding facilities, including Indiana East University Ivy Tech Community College, have issued lockdown alerts as the manhunt continues.