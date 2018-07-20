Strong storms possible Friday afternoon across central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We sure could use some rain! Unfortunately, today's rain comes with the threat of strong to severe storms.

Showers and a storms are possible throughout the morning, but the severe storm window opens at 2 p.m. There will still be plenty of dry hours but a few passing storms are expected.

The Storm Prediction Center has us in an Enhanced Risk for storms.

Hail is my main concern. Straightline winds will also be a threat. Surely, a few storms will produce heavy downpours so flash flooding isn't out of the question. A tornado or two is possible.

Saturday's forecast is dreary for any outdoor plans. Unfortunately, it could rain on and off. Sunday a passing shower or storm is possible but you'll be able to get outside in between.