Strong storms possible Friday afternoon across central Indiana

Posted 8:05 am, July 20, 2018, by , Updated at 08:44AM, July 20, 2018

We sure could use some rain!  Unfortunately, today's rain comes with the threat of strong to severe storms.

Showers and a storms are possible throughout the morning, but the severe storm window opens at 2 p.m.  There will still be plenty of dry hours but a few passing storms are expected.

The Storm Prediction Center has us in an Enhanced Risk for storms.

Hail is my main concern.  Straightline winds will also be a threat.  Surely, a few storms will produce heavy downpours so flash flooding isn't out of the question.  A tornado or two is possible.

Saturday's forecast is dreary for any outdoor plans.  Unfortunately, it could rain on and off.  Sunday a passing shower or storm is possible but you'll be able to get outside in between.

