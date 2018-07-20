× Several Indiana family members among 17 killed in Branson duck boat crash

BRANSON, Missouri – Several members of an Indiana family were on a duck boat that capsized in Branson, Missouri, Thursday night, killing 17 people.

Officials from Zion Tabernacle Apostolic Church confirmed to CBS4 that nine family members were aboard the boat and seven of them passed away in the crash. Officials say they were close to the church. Their names have not yet been released.

Investigators said stormy weather contributed to the crash. A thunderstorm brought winds of 50 to 65 mph to the area shortly before the first 911 call came in at 7:09 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued for Branson at 6:32 p.m. Thursday.

The boat was carrying 31 people, and 14 survived. Investigators said earlier Friday that 13 people had been killed while four were still missing. By Friday afternoon, the death toll stood at 17 after the bodies of the four remaining missing passengers were found.

Passengers on a nearby boat described the scene as chaotic and said the winds picked up suddenly, sending debris flying everywhere.

The NTSB, Coast Guard and local law enforcement agencies are investigating.