Family believes retaliation was motive for murder of 2 Marion men

MARION, Ind. – We now know the names of the two men who were murdered in Marion Thursday night. Police say 23-year-old Justice Jackson and 27-year-old Josh Lopez were shot and killed inside of a home.

“I went straight to the hospital,” said Justice’s mom.

Justice’s mom did not want to show her face on camera but says she got a call that her son and his friend were gunned down around 11 p.m. She says she rushed to see her son but says he was already gone.

“Nice kid. Just living his life. He did not mess with nobody,” said Justice’s mom.

Jackson and Lopez were close friends. Family members say the duo was sitting on the floor in a back bedroom watching TV when bullets started flying. The family says someone fired the bullets through an open window. Justice’s mom believes the motive was retaliation.

“It needs to stop. It will stop somewhere. We might not have the money but we have the power of God,” said Justice’s mom.

Lopez was a father of two. He recently moved to Marion from Florida. His sister says he was in the wrong place at the wrong time and hopes the police find the shooter soon.

“Great kids. Lovable. Enjoyed life,” said Justice’s mom.

Family members are confident they know who fired the gunshots, but police say this is still an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone have information on the case is asked to call the Marion Police Department. You can remain anonymous.