× Garbage truck involved in fatal accident in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Police in Avon are investigating a fatal crash involving a garbage truck early Friday morning.

Officers received a call about a serious crash just after 4 a.m. at US 36 and Avon Village Pkwy.

Police say a truck with Ray’s Trash Service was traveling eastbound on US 36, preparing to turn north on Avon Village Parkway, when it collided with a pickup truck traveling westbound on US 36. The pickup truck collided with a utility pole.

Emergency crews had to cut off the car’s roof to access the driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the trash truck stayed at the scene and is at the hospital for a blood test per state law.

Police say this may be the result of driver error on behalf of the pickup truck, but it is unclear at this time. We will update this story as more information is made available.

The intersection is open in the area.