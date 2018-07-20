Family seeks answers 10 years after murder of reverend’s daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Ten years after Chanelle Walker Wells was murdered, her case remains unsolved but her family remains determined to get answers.

"These type of things and senseless deaths and homicides that happen in our city can happen to any one of us," Rev. Malachi Walker said.

He visits crime scene after crime scene, bringing with him young men from his organization, Young Men Inc. Youth Ministry. He works to empower them to make good decisions and pave their path. One of the crimes he tells them about though, he says makes the room stand quiet. It's the murder of his daughter, Chanelle Walker Wells.

"She was a loving mother, beautiful sister, beautiful daughter," her sister, Ashlynne Stokes said. "Ten years later I'm just heartbroken it's still unsolved."

The mother of three was killed after someone burst into her home July 2008. Walker said they were on their way to Georgia with young boys they were taking on a college tour, including two of Chanelle's three children, when they got the call she was shot. She had sent them off earlier in the day. They tried to get to the hospital, but she had already passed away when they arrived.

"That was real tough, I mean real tough, especially during the time, I mean here I am, you know, thinking I'm doing a good job in teaching boys how to make good decisions," Walker said.

They've waited for answers since.

"I wouldn't have thought we would be here where we are ten years from now with to me no closure, I think that's probably the part that hurts the most," Chanelle's mother, Dawn Walker said.

The family says at one point someone was behind bars on unrelated charges, but later released. Stokes tries to look into things and stay in touch with detectives. They're determined one day Chanelle's killer will be caught.

But in the meantime, Rev. Walker keeps following his journey.

"We don't want them to grow up and do the same thing that that young man did to my daughter," Walker said.

A celebration of life for Chanelle will be held Saturday, 5 p.m. at Great Commission Church of God.

If you know anything about this case, call Crimestoppers at 262-TIPS.