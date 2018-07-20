× Ballard says ‘no limitations’ during training camp for quarterback Andrew Luck

WESTFIELD, Ind. — When the Indianapolis Colts take the field for training camp in Westfield next week, Andrew Luck will be under center and be able to throw without any limitations.

General manager Chris Ballard said Luck was “good to go” and will mimic his regular season routine during camp. He won’t throw seven days a week, but Ballard stressed that Luck would have “no limitations” during camp.

“Andrew is an elite and rare competitor,” Ballard said. “I don’t think there’s any mental restrictions. It’s about getting live reps.”

Ballard said Luck needs to see action in the preseason as he readjusts to playing in the NFL. Luck missed all of last season while recovering from a shoulder procedure he underwent in January 2017.

Ballard knows people will continue to talk about Luck as the season approaches.

“We’re gonna get (Andrew Luck) questions until he plays and then until he plays at a high level,” Ballard said. “It’s been neat to watch him grow as a man.”

Ballard provided updates on some other key Colts players. He revealed that left tackle Anthony Castonzo tweaked his hamstring and may end up on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list for the first few days of camp. Safety Malik Hooker, who’s recovering from a torn ACL, will start on the PUP list and is targeting a return in early to mid-August, Ballard said.

Safety Clayton Geathers has recovered from a neck injury he suffered in 2016. However, Ballard said Geathers injured his knee at the end of last season. He estimated Geathers was 80-85 percent and said he’ll also start the season on the PUP.

Ballard said offensive lineman Jack Mewhort and running back Marlon Mack were “good to go” with no issues before camp opens. Tight end Erik Swoope will also be ready, although the team will bring him along slowly.

The Colts report for training camp at Westfield’s Grand Park on July 25.