Walmart cutting 108 jobs from western Indiana optical lab

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — More than 100 jobs are being cut at a Walmart optical lab in western Indiana.

The company has notified the Indiana Department of Workforce Development that 108 people were told this week to stop reporting to work at the Crawfordsville facility, although they will continue to be paid until late September.

The (Crawfordsville) Journal Review reports the lab employed about 400 people in 2016.

Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton says Walmart officials blamed changes in the market as the reason for the layoffs, which also took place at other optical lab locations.

Barton says city officials are considering a job fair to help the workers find new positions.

