President Trump asks aide to invite Putin to Washington

Posted 4:16 pm, July 19, 2018, by

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and US President Donald Trump pose ahead a meeting in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

President Donald Trump has asked national security adviser John Bolton to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington in the fall.

That’s the latest update Thursday from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders following Trump’s meeting with Putin earlier this week in Finland.

Sanders says “those discussions are already underway” for a fall meeting between the two presidents.

It presumably would take place at the White House, but Sanders did not say where Trump and Putin would meet.

In a tweet about Putin earlier Thursday, Trump said, “I look forward to our second meeting.”

