Police: Gas station owner arrested in Florida after shooting beer thief

Posted 8:56 am, July 19, 2018, by

LAKELAND, FL – A gas station owner in Florida was arrested after police say he shot a beer thief, WTVT reports.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Rennie Defoe, Jr. entered a Shell gas station in Lakeland on Tuesday night, and he stole three 18-packs of Natural Ice beer. Police tell WTVT the beer was valued at $36.

Defoe got in his car with the stolen beer. That’s when police say gas station co-owner 22-year-old Mehedeun Hasan confronted Defoe and pointed a gun at him. Hasan fired his gun at Defoe as he was reversing out of the parking spot.

Defoe drove away and crashed his car about a half mile down the road.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his left arm and chest.

Hasan was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Police say Defoe was just released from prison before the robbery and shooting.

