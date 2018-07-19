Threat of severe weather prompts Black Expo organizers to move Friday concert indoors

Severe weather projected Friday forced a change for this year’s Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration.

The outdoor Music Heritage Festival scheduled for Friday will be relocated indoors to the Indiana Convention Center Halls A and B.

That means limited seating. The concert is free, but attendees will need a printed complimentary ticket to get in.

The first distribution is Thursday at 2 p.m. The second distribution is scheduled for noon Friday at the convention center.

There is a limit of two tickets per person, and ID is required. VIP tickets will be available and all VIP credential holders will get special seating. Approximately 8,000 tickets will be available.

No outside food, coolers or other items used during an outdoor concert will be permitted.

Organizers said they made the decision for the safety of everyone involved. They considered moving the concert to Sunday but said severe weather was also possible on that day as well.

They also thought about waiting to see what happened with the weather on Friday, but that could’ve resulted in the cancellation of the concert if the weather ended up being unfavorable.

Organizers said more information will be available at the Indiana Black Expo website.