Officer suffers knee injury during chase on Indy’s near northwest side

Scene of arrest on July 19, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An officer suffered a knee injury during a chase on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

Around 2 a.m. someone called 911 after their Chevy Blazer was stolen by two gunmen. A call was put out to IMPD with a description of the vehicle. Two officers were making an arrest on 30th Street when the suspects in the stolen vehicle drove past them.

A chase ensued and the vehicle hit a tree. The driver ran through a yard, and an officer chased after him. But the officer tripped in a hole and hurt his knee. He was able to drive himself to a MedCheck down the road for treatment, and police say he should be fine.

IMPD brought out their K9, and the suspect stopped and was taken into custody.

