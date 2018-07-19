Lovely forecast Thursday; strong storms possible Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to Thursday! It was a gorgeous morning with a beautiful sunrise over Lake Monroe. Tag CBS 4 or Meteorologist Star Derry in your sunrise or other weather photos! We'll keep the pleasant weather around today. Thursday's high will be 87 but humidity stays low so it will be a comfortable heat. A breeze out of the SE will keep pushing in the heat. Our next weather disturbance is currently causing storms over the Northern Plains. There have been reports of hail, strong winds, and even funnel clouds out there overnight. These storms could certainly pack a punch when they land in Indiana on Friday. Stay weather aware on Friday as our storms could be strong to severe. There will be dry hours midday but any sun we get will just contribute to storm fuel.

We could certainly use the rain. We've got close to a 5" deficit since April 1st.

We should get a solid half inch or more out of Friday's thunderstorms. Additional rain is expected over the weekend-especially on Saturday.

Friday will also be a bit breezy, even outside of thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center already has us in a Slight Risk for severe weather on Friday.