Intersection of Illinois, West Maryland streets closed downtown due to collapsed manhole

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Citizens Energy says a collapsed manhole at Illinois Street and West Maryland Streets in downtown Indianapolis has caused the intersection to close indefinitely.

The utility company said they are on the scene investigating the issue. A spokesperson for Citizens Energy said at this time, there’s no immediate danger to the public. However, people should stay away from the area while crews work to repair it.

The manhole collapsed upon itself, and while visually it doesn’t look too dangerous, Citizens is doing some excavation to make sure it’s not a bigger issue and to prevent it from becoming a sinkhole.

