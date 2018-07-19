Intersection of Illinois, West Maryland streets closed downtown due to collapsed manhole

Posted 3:30 pm, July 19, 2018, by , Updated at 03:51PM, July 19, 2018

Crew working to repair the manhole downtown.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Citizens Energy says a collapsed manhole at Illinois Street and West Maryland Streets in downtown Indianapolis has caused the intersection to close indefinitely.

The utility company said they are on the scene investigating the issue. A spokesperson for Citizens Energy said at this time, there’s no immediate danger to the public. However, people should stay away from the area while crews work to repair it.

The manhole collapsed upon itself, and while visually it doesn’t look too dangerous, Citizens is doing some excavation to make sure it’s not a bigger issue and to prevent it from becoming a sinkhole.

This story is developing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s