Indiana brewery owners drop controversial beer names

Posted 1:17 pm, July 19, 2018, by

Photo of craft beers courtesy of Getty Images.

LAKEVILLE, Ind. — The owners of a northern Indiana brewery have apologized after receiving criticism for plans to label their craft beers with contentious names, including “Flint Michigan Tap Water,” ”Black Beer Matters” and “White Guilt.”

The South Bend Tribune reports that Jon Duncan and Rodney Chlebek released a statement saying the not-yet-opened Lakeville Brew Crew has dropped the planned beer names.

The apology comes about a week after the owners announced the names, intending to bring awareness to current issues like the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

But the announcement received overwhelmingly negative feedback. Brewers geographically closer to Flint said the owners should instead encourage patrons to donate to supporting funds.

Chlebek says the responses helped the owners self-reflect on the decision. The brewery plans to open in the fall with different beer names.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s