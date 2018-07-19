× Watch for severe weather risk Friday

So far July has been a hot, dry month with only .47″ of rain.

Rain and t-storms will move into the state overnight and rain is likely for the morning rush hour.

A stalled out area of low pressure will sit over us for the next four days and bring a daily chance for rain.

Our Summer rainfall is almost three inches below average.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain through the weekend.

Scattered storms are likely Saturday.

Scattered storms are likely Sunday.

Scattered storms are likely Monday.

Over an inch of rain is likely over the next 4 days.