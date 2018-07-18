Terminally ill dog in Ohio gets free cheeseburgers for remainder of life at Burger King

TOLEDO, OH – A terminally ill dog in Toledo will live out the remainder of his days with a happy stomach thanks to Burger King.

Cody, a 10-year-old Boxer-Lab mix with terminal cancer loves cheeseburgers, WTOL-TV reports.

Cody’s family is determined to make him as happy as possible in his final days, so they buy him a plain cheeseburger from Burger King every day in an effort to make taking his medications more enjoyable.

Last weekend while Cody’s owner, Karcher, was picking up his daily snack, a Burger King employee asked him why he gets a plain cheeseburger. When Karcher told the employee it was for his dying dog, the manager said Cody could eat cheeseburgers for free for the rest of his doggy life.

Karcher tweeted at Burger King to thank them, and the corporate Twitter account responded by saying, “the world needs more kindness and empathy.”

Thanks to @BurgerKing for showing so much love and kindness towards my family and our dog, Cody. It’s appreciated more than words can describe. pic.twitter.com/KsKnfXtv0S — Karch (@AKarchh) July 16, 2018

Karcher’s mother, Lynn Morris, told WTOL-TV that they just want to thank Cody for being such a loyal dog by making him as comfortable as possible.