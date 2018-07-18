Sub Zero’s Carmel location approaches one-year anniversary of combining science and ice cream

CARMEL, Ind. — July is National Ice Cream month, so what sweeter way to celebrate than with a big dish of ice cream made using liquid nitrogen?

It may sound wild but that’s exactly what they do at Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream. The business was founded by a chemist named Jerry Hancock, who created the product through his expertise in chemistry and science. In 2004, Hancock opened the first Sub Zero location in Utah.

Sub Zero’s first Indianapolis-area location opened on Mass Ave in 2013. That location became so popular that locals were soon lobbying for another location.

“A lot of our customers who were coming in to Mass Ave would say, ‘When are you going to bring a Sub Zero to Hamilton County?’ So we had been looking from one end of Hamilton County to the other,” explained John Einsfeld, who co-owns Sub Zero with his wife, Brenda.

After scouring the county, Einsfeld said one day he drove by a then-empty space on Carmel’s Main Street and knew it would be a perfect fit.

Last September, Sub Zero officially opened its doors in the heart of Carmel’s Arts and Design District at 111 W Main Street Suite 130. Now, on a sunny summer day, you will often see a line of enthusiastic families extending out the door, excited to experience the sweet fusion of science and ice cream.

“Whether you’re 3 years old or you’re 83 years old, the people come in and they just love the experience,” said Einsfeld.

Here, every ice cream is personalized. First, you pick your size. Then, choose a cream from one of their many options: original premium—which is their most popular—as well as low fat, custard, yogurt, lactose-free, sugar free, and vegan options.

Next, choose a flavor and mix-in. Be warned, though: choosing just one is no small feat because there are over 40 choices for each. Or you can opt for one of their “Sensations” which are indulgent predetermined mixtures. The top selling “Sensations” are Chocolate Conduction, Birthday Cake Capacitor and the most popular—Peanut Butter Bonds—which is also Einsfeld’s favorite.

“It’s got our regular cream. We put peanut butter sauce in it and then we put in brownie bites, Reese’s peanut butter cups and then would you believe we throw fudge on top of that after we’re done? It is phenomenal,” said Einsfeld.

They also offer a special monthly Sensation. This month, the featured Sensation called the Cotton Candy Big Blast, made with blue cotton candy ice cream, Pop Rocks and marshmallows. Plus, every sensation comes with a waffle bowl.

The last step is what Einsfeld calls “the magic.”

“The liquid nitrogen comes out at minus 321 degrees it freezes the cream immediately,” he explained. “So within 20 to 30 seconds, the cream that we put in there, the mix-ins, the flavors are all frozen in a creamy texture.”

Their understanding of the “science” of ice cream that Einsfeld says makes Sub Zero so unique.

“Ice cream that you buy in a store is really good. There’s no doubt about that. But the thing about it is when they freeze it, it takes a lot longer to freeze a half gallon of ice cream and because of that, it collects a little bit more ice crystals in it,” he said. “So when you’re eating the ice cream, you get a colder texture across your palette versus what you get here, which is a creamier taste.”

What makes Sub Zero the most unique—at least from a customer’s perspective—is the experience.

The moment the liquid nitrogen jets are turned on and vapor starts billowing, it feels more like you’re in a science lab than an ice cream shop.

Most of the customers will take their phones out and they’ll videotape the experience. Kids will be on Instagram quickly,” Einsfeld said. “It is really unique and different but also really cool to watch families come in and do this together.”

Sub Zero isn’t only capturing the imagination of kids inside the shop; they are also taking their passion for science into classrooms.

“A lot of schools have phenomenal STEM programs and part of their curriculum is to bring in different people who offer different STEM activities. Well we do because we use liquid nitrogen that’s all about the science,” said Einsfeld.

So how does it work?

“The first thing we do is we go in an talk a lot about elements and the science part of coming from nitrogen to liquid nitrogen. Then we add a lot of experiments and the experiments are really cool,” he said. “Then we kind of move into ice cream and we talk about the science of ice cream.”

Sub Zero is not only educating, but also making a difference.

“I was just told that the Lynhurst 7th and 8th Grade Center was just certified with their STEM program and one of the key attributes was us coming in and being a part of that,” he said.

They also offer catering for groups including anything from birthdays, rehearsal dinners, weddings and beyond.

“We typically are doing 3 to 4 events per week minimum. A lot of times it could be even more than that. And we do events all the way from 35 people all the way up to— we’ve done 700 people at a time,” said Einsfeld.

One thing that makes them so sought after is something you may not expect when it comes to an ice cream store: convenience.

“We bring everything to our customer. So we don’t have to have electric. We don’t have to have water. We bring everything,” he said.

This September, Sub Zero’s Carmel location will be celebrating their one-year anniversary. Einsfeld says the community can expect a big ice cream extravaganza to celebrate. But you don’t need to wait until September to enjoy Sub Zero or even Carmel’s pedestrian-friendly Arts and Design District.

“The city of Carmel does a tremendous job on Main Street here and they are having some type of event every single weekend,” said Einsfeld.

For more info, check out Sub Zero's official website by clicking here or explore more photos and reviews on their Yelp profile.

