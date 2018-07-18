× Noblesville announces projects to improve downtown, roads

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The City of Noblesville announced its Capital Improvement Plan for 2018-2023 projects today to relieve traffic congestion, improve connectivity via roads and trails, introduce multi-family apartments to downtown, and address the needs of the police department.

The Noblesville NOW Capital Improvement Plan unveiled 10 top-priority projects that span the entire community.

It includes Olio Rd. and Pleasant St. improvements, a downtown parking garage and a new police headquarters . The city also plans to widen the Logan St. bridge over the White River for improved pedestrian access.

“The time is now to address these critical projects to better manage our growth as a thriving city while protecting the small town feel that is beloved by our residents and visitors, said Mayor John Ditslear.

Investors already saw opportunity in downtown Noblesville so these plans are making some even more excited. Craig Crosser works at NOVA 29 Property Management and owns a commercial building in downtown.

“In the last three years since we have been here, we have seen others make similar investments,” said Crosser.

Mayor Ditslear seeks to infuse the downtown area with more residents who would frequent local merchants and restaurants. He also believes the new parking structure in downtown will address concerns expressed by many in the city.

The city is also working to move people around Noblesville in a more seamless way. They plan to initiate various intersection improvements here on Pleasant Street.

“As a county, we have invested heavily in a north to south mobility. As a city, we need to invest in east to west mobility as well,” said Chris Jensen, president of Noblesville Common Council.

The city is currently developing a finance plan and costs for each project. Exact numbers are not known at this point, but options include federal and state funding, tax increment financing, bonds and cash.