McDonald’s offering free fries on Fridays for rest of year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – McDonald’s has decided to offer free fries on Fridays for the rest of the year…but there’s a catch.

After a successful promotion on free fry day earlier this week, the fast food giant is offering fans the free Friday fries if you purchase at least $1 worth of food on its mobile app.

From now until Dec. 30, you just have to present the mobile coupon after purchasing food to receive the medium fries each Friday.

Other deals offered through the end of the year exclusively on McDonald’s mobile app are:

  • Free soft drink with $1 purchase every Tuesday and Thursday
  • $3 off a $10 purchase
  • $1 any size coffee
  • $4.99 20 piece McNuggets

