Lovely weather continues; next rain Friday

Posted 7:39 am, July 18, 2018, by , Updated at 08:11AM, July 18, 2018

What a beautiful morning!  The cool, dry air feels incredibly refreshing.

Yesterday we hit 89 but today's high will be just 83.  This should feel very comfortable based on the lack of moisture.  This will be ideal for any outdoor activities--enjoy!

Look at how low these dew points are!  We've spent a large portion of July with oppressive dew points in the upper 60s and 70s, so dipping well into the 50s is a welcome improvement.

High pressure in the Great Lakes is going to mean we stay dry both today and Thursday.  The next round of (much-needed) rain isn't until Friday.

The UV Index is still very high, so use sunscreen when you're outside!  It'll only take about 15-20 minutes to burn today.

Another comfortable cooldown tonight.  You could even give the AC a break and open the windows first thing Thursday morning.

Tomorrow will be a little hotter, but with humidity low, it'll still feel great when you head outside.  Enjoy!

The Heat Index really isn't a factor until Friday, when we'll again feel like 90.   Rain chances remain over the weekend, but moisture still drops, dragging the dew points with them.

