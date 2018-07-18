Higher humidity and a chance for storms are on the way

Posted 4:17 pm, July 18, 2018, by

After two days with sunshine and low humidity, a change is on the way.

Winds will shift to the southeast and that will push warmer air in to the state Thursday.

We’ll have sunny skies and highs will be in the upper 80s.

More moisture starts to move in Friday.

The extra moisture will bring higher humidity and a daily chance for t-storms through Monday.

Our Summer is off to a dry start.

Expect a warmer Thursday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Friday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Saturday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Sunday.

Highs will stay in the 80s through the weekend.

