Family creates escape room on wheels in hopes of raising money for adoption

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A central Indiana couple is taking a unique approach on their journey to adoption.

Adam and Megan Philpott, along with their family, created a mobile escape room in hopes of raising money to pay for adoption fees.

“It truly is a labor of love,” Megan said.

The couple struggled with infertility for years before deciding to look into the adoption process.

“We are hopeful they will be matching us with a baby here very soon,” Megan said. “But it’s so expensive. So, we need to do the work on the front end and get the money raised. So, we have a bus.”

They spent thousands of hours remodeling an old school bus to convert it into an escape room. Their parents and siblings volunteered their time to help the idea become a reality.

“It’s meant a lot to see that and to know it’s not something we are in alone,” Adam said.

The mobile escape room takes participants on an immersive experience. They are brought in to solve a mystery about a man who was out hunting for Bigfoot.

The people who go through the bus must search for clues in the man’s belongings to discover his whereabouts.

“Everyone in my family has had a part from writing the script to filming the project, building the puzzles and piecing together the story,” Megan said.

The Philpott’s are charging $20 a person for the mobile escape room experience. Their goal is to raise $30,000 to cover the adoption costs.

The “Bigfoot Bus” is currently at the Jonhson County Fair and will be out there through this weekend. For updates on future events, follow the Philpott’s on social media.