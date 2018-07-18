× Court docs: Anderson man faces rape, drug charges in connection with woman’s beating

ANDERSON, Ind. – An Anderson man faces multiple charges in connection with the rape and beating of a woman earlier this month, police say.

Charges against Mark Gibson include felony rape, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor battery.

Officers were dispatched to his home around 7:30 p.m. on July 5 after witnesses reported seeing a man and woman fighting. Investigators talked to the woman, who appeared disheveled and was behaving erratically, according to court documents.

The woman complained of pain in the back of her head and provided a description of her attacker to police, who found Gibson less than a block away from his home.

The woman claimed that Gibson had been “shooting her up” with drugs over the past few days and said he “was going to sell her into a sex ring and make three times the money he makes off her now,” court documents said.

Gibson threatened to shoot her in the head if she “snitched,” according to police, which led to their fight. The woman said Gibson also forced her to have sex and punched her in the head multiple times.

A witness who reported the incident told police that children saw the fight, although the witness himself only observed the two arguing.

Gibson had his initial hearing on Monday and requested a public defender, according to court records.