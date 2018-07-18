CBS4 Problem Solvers: South side residents tired of drag racing, motorcycle stunt-filled parties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – South side homeowners are tired of sports cars, motorcycles and dirt bikes gathering in their neighborhood.

Every weekend, about 300 vehicles rally at the Shopper’s World plaza. People who live in the area say the souped up cars and motorcycles race down U.S. 31, doing wheelies and donuts in nearby parking lots.

“They’ll rev their engines all night,” one woman said.

“Our windows rattle,” said neighbor Dan Repass. “Every Friday and Saturday night.”

Homeowners say the parties start around 10 p.m. and last through the early morning. Some people have gotten so scared by the noise and smoke that they’ve started leaving their homes every weekend to try to avoid the chaos.

“The police run them out and they’ll turn around and come right back,” Repass said.

Repass said he has called the non-emergency police line, the Mayor’s Action Center and 911 several times. He has even let dispatchers listen to the noise.

“You’re a homeowner. You’ve lived here. You try to take care of your place, but every Friday and Saturday night, it’s mayhem. It really is,” he told CBS4.

Repass said the parties leave a mess behind as well. Not only will shoppers find tire tracks in the parking lot, but he said the area often smells like urine.

IMPD says they are aware of the issues. Officers have been trying to put the brakes on the parties for years--if not decades.

“We put a lot of time and effort into doing extra patrols down there, extra enforcement,” said Cmdr. Ronald Hicks with IMPD.

Hicks said officers recently secured an agreement with the plaza meaning they can now cite people for trespassing. It’s part of a new plan called “Operation Red Flag.”

“We are down there every weekend. My late night lieutenant and sergeant are down there monitoring every weekend trying to keep anything crazy from happening, but it’s a challenge,” Hicks said. “It’s a manpower drain. I have an 85-square-mile district to run and we only have so many officers to do it.”

IMPD says 99 percent of the crowd is law-abiding. Officers have not yet found underage drinking or drug use among the crowd, nor have they witnessed any violence.

“It’s when you get into the drag racing and doing stunts on your motorcycle where it becomes dangerous we step in and have to say time out,” Hicks said.

Hicks referenced a crash in 2015. There was another deadly incident in May 2018. Witnesses said motorcycle riders were doing stunts down U.S. 31 when they crashed. The bikes reportedly went up in flames. Two people died and one person was left in critical condition.

IMPD is now working with community groups and veteran bike clubs to try to mitigate the problems. Those biker groups plan to educate the younger crowd about the dangers of doing donuts, stunts and street racing.

Homeowners pointed out that the groups are violating Indianapolis’ noise ordinance. They’ve asked police to do more.

“I am sorry that it has to happen. No one should have to live in those conditions,” Hicks said.