VIDEO: IMPD jumps on lip sync challenge video trend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department jumped on the lip sync video trend and released their video this morning.

After posting a poll with song options on Twitter, they made their video to the song “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake.

IMPD invited everyone to Monument Circle last week to help them make the video last week.

IMPD says they had a great time putting it together, and they want to thank everyone who helped.

They’re calling out Indiana State Police and challenging them to the lip sync battle.