Veteran's service dog missing after vehicle is stolen on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are asking the public to help find a Marine veteran’s service dog.

IMPD said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon that the 2-year-old dog, Wrigley, was inside the veteran’s vehicle when it was stolen on the city’s south side.

The vehicle was later recovered on the east side, but police say the dog was not inside.

Wrigley is described as being a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix and he is chipped.

“This is not just a dog, it’s family,” wrote IMPD. “Please help locate!”