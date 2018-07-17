× Teen killed in February crash remembered at Johnson County Fair

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – The name and memory of a Johnson County teen who died in a February car crash are being kept alive by close friends and fellow 4-H members.

Moyra McCain, 16, died from her injuries following a single-car crash along County Road 150 in the Bargersville area. Shortly after Moyra’s death, her family reached out to Belinda Burgett and her family.

“And they asked us to take her three cattle, and they asked if my daughter would show them in her honor,” Belinda Burgett said. “And that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Belinda’s 13-year-old daughter, Ella, says she is honored to show Moyra’s three cattle at this year’s fair.

“It means a lot because it means I can share her name and stuff,” Ella Burgett said. “I think she would be proud and happy.”

Moyra’s sudden death in February was a shock to close friends like the Burgetts. Belinda says Moyra was a dance instruction assistant at Style Dance Academy, where she works. Dance and 4-H were Moyra’s two main passions, she said.

“She was a beautiful young lady that would talk to anybody, that loved everybody, that spoke her mind and had the absolute best sense of humor,” she said.

In addition to showing Moyra’s cows, the Burgett family has also decorated the cattle barn at the fairgrounds with brightly-colored ribbons and paint on their cattle stall. The yellow and purple colors symbolize Moyra’s love for the Style Dance Academy. The orange color represents the McCain family’s 4-H show colors.

Belinda says adding three cows to the 13 cattle her family already planned to show was no small task. But she says it represents the bond that exists in the 4-H community.

“We’re a family, we’re a community that comes together when we need to,” she said.

Collective bids are already being accepted on one of Moyra’s cows, named “Styles,” after the dance academy. Bids are being accepted until 11 a.m. Friday. The live auction then begins Friday evening at 5 p.m. All money added at the live auction will be added to the collective bids gathered during the week. Belinda hopes auctioning Styles will raise at least $3,000. And all the money from the auction will go to a scholarship fund in Moyra’s name.

“Everything that goes back to this fund goes back into 4-H and goes back into dance,” she said. “Everything she loved.”