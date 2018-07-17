× Second IPS referendum asking for $315M approved, will be on November ballot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A second IPS referendum seeking over $300 million over the next eight years has passed and now needs voter approval in November.

In June, the district’s school board voted to approve the capital referendum following a public meeting. Indianapolis Public Schools will ask taxpayers for nearly $52 million via a referendum on the November ballot.

Now, a second referendum asking for $39.4M over the next eight years will total around $315 million.

Following the passing of the first referendum, the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce recommended the district make significant cuts to its operations. They recommended $100M instead of the $315M that was passed by the board.

The chamber, which was conducting a review of the district’s operations, says the district can save up to $477 million in eight years by making reductions in areas such as central office staff and school bus operations.

According to IPS, the referendum passed would seek to:

Obtain a local property-tax levy of no more than $0.2806 on each $100 of assessed valuation.

Provide employees with more competitive salaries and wages.

Maintain competitive health care benefits for employees.

Continue to provide excellent services for students with special needs.

According to a report by an accounting firm, the tax impact on a $73,500 home if both referendums are passed would be a hike of $4.36.

The firms broke down the rest of the potential tax hikes as follows:

$125,000 home -$12.82

$150,000 home – $17.07

$200,000 home – $25.56

$500,000 home – $76.55

$1,000,000 home – $170.81

Commercial/rental property – $26.15

After the passing of tonight’s referendum, released the following statement: