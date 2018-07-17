× Plainfield announces new police chief following nationwide search

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – The Town of Plainfield has appointed a new police chief following the announcement of Chief Darel Krieger’s retirement next month.

Effective immediately, Jared McKee will be appointed as the Assistant Police Chief as he and Chief Krieger collaborate through a transition period.

Krieger is set to officially retire on Aug. 16.

Plainfield conducted a nationwide search to fill the chief of police position. McKee was selected from a pool of 30 applicants, received approval of multiple panels of the interview committee and was recommended by the Plainfield Board of Police Commissioners.

McKee, an 18-year veteran, has served the Plainfield Police Department since 2000 and currently holds the rank of Captain in charge of the uniform division.

He is originally from Monrovia and is a Plainfield High School graduate.

After graduation, McKee joined the United States Marine Corps Reserve where he served for nine years, ultimately completing active duty at the rank of Sergeant.

He served two tours in Iraq and has five children with his wife, Angela. They are also licensed foster parents who have fostered over 20 children.

McKee is a certified minister in the Assembly of God Church.