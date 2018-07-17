× Non-profit donates body armor to ISP K9 in Pendleton

PENDLETON, Ind. – Indiana State Police is excited to announce one of their K9’s in Pendleton has received body armor donated by a non-profit.

K9 Yana received a vest that is designed to prevent bullets and stabbings, by Vested Interest in K9, a non-profit charity based in Massachusetts.

It was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 2,800 protective vests in 50 states.

Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283, and a five-year warranty and an average weight of 4-5 lbs.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.