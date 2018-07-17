Investigators used condoms from suspect’s trash, genealogist to crack infamous 30-year-old cold case

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – New information obtained from court documents obtained by CBS4 reveals investigators used condoms collected from the suspect’s trash can and genealogy tests to crack an infamous cold case murder in Fort Wayne.

Prosecutors will hold a press conference today to discuss the arrest of John D. Miller in the 30-year-old cold case.

Miller was arrested at his home in Grabill on Sunday, July 15 for the murder of 8-year-old April Tinsley in 1988.

An Allen County judge is giving prosecutors until Thursday to formally charge Miller.

Police say Miller admitted to abducting Tinsley from her home before raping and murdering her. He faces preliminary charges of murder, child molesting, and confinement.

According to court documents, a genealogist from Parabon Nanolabs was hired two months ago to examine DNA evidence rediscovered from Tinsley’s clothing. The DNA showed a possible match between two people, Miller and his brother.

Investigators collected three used condoms from his trash on July 6 and found the DNA was a match to evidence recovered from the 1988 crime scene.

Prosecutors will discuss the 30-year investigation during a news conference at 11 a.m.