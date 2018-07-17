Flawless forecast stretches three days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gorgeous day ahead! Plenty of sunshine expected. In fact, no rain Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday.

Highs are right where they should be this time of year: mid 80s. We've had eleven 90° days this month so I think we can all get on board with this lovely day.

Dew points are still high this morning so we have a bit of mugginess in the air but the moisture really drains today, leaving us with a comfortable hot day.

Tonight should be mostly clear with a NNE breeze which should allow us to cool down to at least 60°. If you'd like some fresh air in the house, open your windows for a couple hours first thing Wednesday morning.

Here's that gorgeous forecast! A stretch of perfection with mid-low 80s and dry conditions through Thursday. Friday, July 20 looks to be our next chance for rain. Few more rounds of rain possible over the weekend.