Flawless forecast stretches three days

Posted 6:57 am, July 17, 2018, by , Updated at 07:43AM, July 17, 2018

Gorgeous day ahead!  Plenty of sunshine expected.  In fact, no rain Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday.

Highs are right where they should be this time of year: mid 80s.  We've had eleven 90° days this month so I think we can all get on board with this lovely day.

Dew points are still high this morning so we have a bit of mugginess in the air but the moisture really drains today, leaving us with a comfortable hot day.

Tonight should be mostly clear with a NNE breeze which should allow us to cool down to at least 60°.  If you'd like some fresh air in the house, open your windows for a couple hours first thing Wednesday morning.

Here's that gorgeous forecast!  A stretch of perfection with mid-low 80s and dry conditions through Thursday.  Friday, July 20 looks to be our next chance for rain.  Few more rounds of rain possible over the weekend.

