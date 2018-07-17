× Expect a mild, dry Wednesday across central Indiana

The first of two cold fronts moved across the state Monday evening and brought drier air into the state.

Temperatures were cooler Tuesday and the humidity was lower.

A second cold front will move across the state overnight and bring another wave of dry air.

As a result, temperatures will be cooler and humidity will be even lower for Wednesday.

We’ll stay mild and dry Thursday before moisture starts to move in Friday.

The extra moisture will bring higher humidity and a daily chance for t-storms through Sunday.

The has been a warm Summer so far.

Our Summer rainfall deficit is now over two inches below average.

Temperature will be cooler overnight.

Highs will stay in the 80s through the end of the week.

We’ll have a slight chance for t-storms late Friday.

Scattered t-storms will be likely Saturday.

Scattered t-storms will be likely Sunday.