× Earn points for Indianapolis Colts gear by joining team’s loyalty program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Are you a true blue Indianapolis Colts fan?

The team wants to reward your Horseshoe passion through its loyalty program. Fans can create a free account by downloading the official Colts mobile app or visiting the Colts website.

The program launched last season, but the team is expanding it for the upcoming campaign. The Colts Loyalty Program awards fans points for supporting the team. Here are a few ways to earn points:

Attending Colts events

Attending Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium

Reading articles on Colts.com and the Colts mobile app

Interacting with Colts social media accounts

Fans can redeem their points to score Colts gear and other merchandise. They can also use them to enter to win autographed memorabilia, game tickets, pregame sideline passes, meet and greets and more.

Learn more at the Colts website.