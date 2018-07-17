Colts tickets set to go on sale Wednesday

Posted 4:17 pm, July 17, 2018, by , Updated at 04:53PM, July 17, 2018

T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts makes a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of the game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 11, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Individual game tickets go on sale Wednesday for the 35th season of Colts football in Indianapolis.

Fans can purchase tickets online at Colts.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or by visiting the box office at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m.

The Colts say single game tickets for the Dec. 16 game vs. Dallas are sold out. However, a limited number of full season tickets, Five-Game Packs and group packages are still available.

Fans across Colts Nation are excited for the return of Andrew Luck and how the team will look under new coach Frank Reich.

Training camp in Westfield is set to begin on July 25. The Colts will have their first practice on Thursday, July 26, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The complete home schedule is below:

  • Aug. 20  -Baltimore, 8 p.m. (preseason)
  • Aug. 25  – San Francisco, 4:30 p.m. (preseason)
  • Sept. 9 – Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
  • Sept 30. – Houston, 1 p.m.
  • Oct. 21 – Buffalo, 1 p.m.
  • Nov. 11 – Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
  • Nov. 25 – Miami, 1 p.m.
  • Dec. 16 – Dallas, 1 p.m.
  • Dec. 22 or 23 – New York Giants, TBD.

