Authorities in Plainfield looking for two suspects accused of stealing credit cards

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Authorities in Plainfield are looking for two suspects accused of stealing multiple credit cards and using them at a gas station.

On July 9, police said they had a “rash” of cars broken into and a vehicle stolen.

One man was wearing a striped shirt, jeans and has dreadlocks. Another was wearing a gray zip-up hoodie and jeans.

At this time, police do not know if the vehicle they were driving below was stolen, but are looking for any leads.

If you have any information, please call Plainfield police at 317-754-5323.

