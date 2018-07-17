× 24-year-old hospitalized with neck injury after Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A man is in the hospital with a neck injury after an I-69 crash in Madison County.

Indiana State Police say it happened in the southbound lanes near 227 mile marker at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found Eric Shetler’s black Honda Civic over an embankment off the right side of the interstate.

Police believe the 24-year-old was passing at an unsafe speed when he came up on a semi in the left lane that was also passing. Police say Shetler swerved right to miss the semi and lost control of his car, with the Civic running off the right side of the road and rolling over an embankment.

According to ISP, Shetler was ejected from the car as it rolled over the embankment and hit an informational sign.

“Speed was a factor in this crash, and Mr. Shetler was issued a citation for Speed Too Fast for Traffic Conditionsm,” said Trooper Chris Noone.

Shetler was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Anderson.