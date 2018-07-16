Two people hospitalized after stabbing, shooting on Indy’s northeast side

Posted 6:18 am, July 16, 2018, by , Updated at 06:23AM, July 16, 2018

Photo from scene on July 16, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One person was shot and another person was stabbed after a domestic incident on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to Peppermill Farms Apartments near the intersection of Shadeland Avenue and East 42nd Street.

Police say a male and a female were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It’s unclear at this time which person was shot and which person was stabbed.

IMPD says they are investigating this as a domestic incident, but there is no threat to the public.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s