Police safely locates 22-year-old man with autism

UPDATE: Ross has been located safely.

Original Story:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives are looking for a missing non-verbal 22-year-old man who has autism.

Nick Ross went missing at around 8:30 p.m. from the 7000 block of E. 10th St.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue polo shirt, navy blue cargo shorts, and either bare foot or wearing white socks. Ross is 6′, 180 lbs., has Auburn haior and brown eyes.

According to family’s Facebook posts, he responds “yes” to any question.

If you locate Nick, please call 911.

