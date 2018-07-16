× Police in Madison County searching for convicted sex offender accused of assaulting woman

MADISON COUNTY, Ind.– Police in Madison County are searching for a convicted sex offender accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Christopher Moto, 30, is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and not returning to lawful detention. Additional charges may follow after he’s taken into custody.

Around 9 a.m. Monday morning, a sexual assault was reported in the 3600 block of East County Road 300 North. The victim told police Moto assaulted her and threatened her life before fleeing.

She ran to a neighbor’s home for assistance. The victim said Moto had firearms and deputies found a rifle that could have been in his possession.

He was previously sentenced on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Police say Moto should be considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office is using a drone and K9 officer to help with the search.

Anyone with information on Moto’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers 764-649-8310.