× New veggie boxes offered to families in need

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– It’s a problem that the city of Indianapolis continues to deal year after year.

Thousands of Hoosiers don’t know where their next meal is coming from. But one farm on Indy’s east side is looking to alleviate some of that hunger.

“We don’t have a lack of produce, we have a lack of getting it to people,” said Indy Urban Acres Farm Manager Tyler Gough.

This summer, the farm is offering vegetables boxes to 60 families. They’re delivered weekly right into the hands of families who need it the most.

“A lot of our folks their hours fluctuate a lot where they work. It’s tight every month to make ends meet.” said Carriage House East Service Coordinator Manager Ellie Lindhjem.

Gough and Lindhjem say the veggies boxes are just the start, but are hoping the idea takes off.

“Basically what we’ve been doing to end hunger hasn’t worked, so we still have hunger so now is the time to figure out something new,” Gough added.

All of the boxes also come with recipes cards in case recipients aren’t familiar with the ingredients.

The hope is to offer these boxes to 100 families come next year. If you are interested in learning more about Indy Urban Acres and the services they provide, click here.