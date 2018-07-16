× Musk’s social media conduct may be bad for business

Whether it’s investors betting against his stock or reporters and analysts who ask tough questions, Elon Musk has fought back, often around the clock on Twitter.

But in the past few months, the Tesla CEO’s presence on social media has grown and he has snarled with more ferocity. Experts say his conduct on Twitter is bad for business and could land him in court in a defamation lawsuit.

On Sunday, Musk called a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile, but gave no evidence to back it up. He later deleted the tweet. Tesla stock fell nearly 3 percent Monday.