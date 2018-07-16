Investigators believe fire at east side night club was intentionally set

Posted 2:51 pm, July 16, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to an east side night club is being investigated as arson.

Crews were called to stifle the blaze at Club Syllowett in the 5900 block of E. 10th St. at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, heavy fire was showing and firefighters initiated a fast attack.

Photo Gallery

Inline

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) says the fire was marked under control within 26 minutes.

According to IFD, the business was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire department says the blaze caused about $150,000 in damage.

Metro police and IFD are investigating the arson. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s