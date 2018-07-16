Indianapolis EMS workers start in lip sync challenge video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Lip sync challenge videos continue to take over the internet and now local first responders are getting in on the trend.

Over the weekend, Indianapolis EMS posted its own #LipSyncChallenge video to the song “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake.

In the video, EMS workers have some fun with the equipment they use every day and they ended up at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

By Monday evening, the video garnered over 36,000 views, 860 shares and 608 reactions on Facebook.

IMPD is expected to release its own lip sync video. The department gathered at Monument Circle to record it last week.