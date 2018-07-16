IMPD investigating fatal east side shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a person dead on the east side of Indianapolis Monday.

Officers were called to the scene at a BP gas station in the 2900 block of N. Mitthoefer Rd. at about 3:41 p.m. There, officers say the victim was found in a car, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was transported to Methodist Hospital, where the person died. No victim or suspect information has been provided by law enforcement.

IMPD says K-9 officers were deployed to search for possible suspects in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).