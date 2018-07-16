× Finally, a break from the heat

After several days with high humidity and temperatures in the 90s, relief is on the way.

A cold front brought a few t-storms Monday afternoon and highs were near 90-degrees.

Drier air will flow into the state Tuesday and we’ll have lower humidity and cooler temperatures through the middle of the week.

Enjoy the break, as the heat and humidity will return this weekend.

July is off to a hot start.

We have had 22, 90-degree days this year.

Expect a break from the heat this wek.

Our Summer is off to a dry start.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Friday.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Sunday.