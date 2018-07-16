Finally, a break from the heat

Posted 3:49 pm, July 16, 2018, by , Updated at 03:57PM, July 16, 2018

After several days with high humidity and temperatures in the 90s, relief is on the way.

A cold front brought a few t-storms Monday afternoon and highs were near 90-degrees.

Drier air will flow into the state Tuesday and we’ll have lower humidity and cooler temperatures through the middle of the week.

Enjoy the break, as the heat and humidity will return this weekend.

July is off to a hot start.

We have had 22, 90-degree days this year.

Expect a break from the heat this wek.

Our Summer is off to a dry start.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Friday.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s