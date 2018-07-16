Double shooting on city’s far east side leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded; suspect sought

Posted 1:49 am, July 16, 2018, by , Updated at 02:20AM, July 16, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigation a double shooting that claimed the life of one victim early Monday.

About 12:30 a.m., investigators were called to the 4000 block of Crabtree Court, near 42nd St. and German Church Rd., on a report of two people shot. When they arrived, they found a female victim in a vehicle, dead from a gunshot wound. A male victim was found nearby, also with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

Police say the vehicle was found down the block from where they believe the shootings occurred. A suspect is being sought.

